2018 Honda Civic

101,800 KM

Details

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

Touring

13186502

2018 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,800KM
VIN 2HGFC3B94JH451087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 78948
  • Mileage 101,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

