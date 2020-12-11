Menu
2018 Honda Civic

16,009 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

CarStars

647-784-CARS

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

EX

2018 Honda Civic

EX

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

16,009KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6356702
  • Stock #: 786189
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F83JH042218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! Actual pictures coming soon. Low mileage! One Owner! CarFax Clean, No Accidents! Heated Seats! Apple Car Play and Android Auto! Power Moonroof! Remote Starter! Climate Control! Honda Sense Safety features! Bonus Winter Tires on Wheel! Balance of Factory Bumper to Bumper Warranty! No haggle price! Financing Available! Certified! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call to book an appointment to see this beauty today! (more pictures coming soon)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

CarStars

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

