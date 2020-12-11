+ taxes & licensing
647-784-CARS
2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Just arrived! Actual pictures coming soon. Low mileage! One Owner! CarFax Clean, No Accidents! Heated Seats! Apple Car Play and Android Auto! Power Moonroof! Remote Starter! Climate Control! Honda Sense Safety features! Bonus Winter Tires on Wheel! Balance of Factory Bumper to Bumper Warranty! No haggle price! Financing Available! Certified! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call to book an appointment to see this beauty today! (more pictures coming soon)
