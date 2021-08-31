Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

81,032 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Sport Touring

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 8023444
  2. 8023444
  3. 8023444
  4. 8023444
  5. 8023444
  6. 8023444
  7. 8023444
  8. 8023444
  9. 8023444
  10. 8023444
  11. 8023444
  12. 8023444
  13. 8023444
  14. 8023444
  15. 8023444
  16. 8023444
  17. 8023444
  18. 8023444
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8023444
  • Stock #: 99048A
  • VIN: SHHFK7H93JU303291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Familiar classic with new age styling, this 2018 Honda Civic Sport-Touring hatchback is dressed in Rallye Red exterior with a black leather interior and 18” gloss black alloy wheels. Equipped with a 4 cylinder turbocharged engine and CVT automatic transmission. Features include 7” infotainment system with Bluetooth, Smart Phone connect, factory navigation, HondaLink, dual climate control, heated front and rear seats, reverse camera and much more! Come check out this hot hatch today at Humberview Volkswagen. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (VIN) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 50,560 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX
 143,203 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac CTS Pr...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory