Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,290 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 8 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9564154

9564154 Stock #: 16970

16970 VIN: 2HGFC1F99JH104207

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16970

Mileage 61,897 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Lane departure warning system Forward collision warning system Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Remote entry system Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror WIRELESS CHARGING Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Remote Engine Starter Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Navigation USB port Power Windows/Locks POWER FRONT SEAT Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Honda LaneWatch blind spot display Lane Keeping Assist System Road Departure Mitigation System Pushbutton Start Walk Away Door Locks 60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback Honda Sensing Technology LED Headlights/Taillights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.