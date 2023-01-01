Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

61,897 KM

Details Description Features

$27,290

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,290

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring w/ CarPlay, Navi, Honda Sensing

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring w/ CarPlay, Navi, Honda Sensing

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9564154
  2. 9564154
  3. 9564154
  4. 9564154
  5. 9564154
  6. 9564154
  7. 9564154
  8. 9564154
  9. 9564154
  10. 9564154
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,290

+ taxes & licensing

61,897KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9564154
  • Stock #: 16970
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F99JH104207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16970
  • Mileage 61,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Power Mirrors
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote entry system
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Dual Zone Climate Control
Remote Engine Starter
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation
USB port
Power Windows/Locks
POWER FRONT SEAT
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Pushbutton Start
Walk Away Door Locks
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback
Honda Sensing Technology
LED Headlights/Taillights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 84,012 KM
$20,490 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus NX 200t A...
 130,981 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 40,000 KM
$29,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory