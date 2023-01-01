Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

50,848 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

COUPE Si w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

COUPE Si w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Navigation

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9836723
  2. 9836723
  3. 9836723
  4. 9836723
  5. 9836723
  6. 9836723
  7. 9836723
  8. 9836723
  9. 9836723
  10. 9836723
  11. 9836723
  12. 9836723
  13. 9836723
  14. 9836723
  15. 9836723
  16. 9836723
  17. 9836723
  18. 9836723
  19. 9836723
  20. 9836723
  21. 9836723
  22. 9836723
  23. 9836723
  24. 9836723
  25. 9836723
  26. 9836723
  27. 9836723
  28. 9836723
  29. 9836723
  30. 9836723
  31. 9836723
  32. 9836723
  33. 9836723
  34. 9836723
  35. 9836723
  36. 9836723
  37. 9836723
  38. 9836723
  39. 9836723
  40. 9836723
  41. 9836723
  42. 9836723
  43. 9836723
  44. 9836723
  45. 9836723
  46. 9836723
  47. 9836723
  48. 9836723
  49. 9836723
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
50,848KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9836723
  • Stock #: 17850
  • VIN: 2HGFC3A58JH220448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17850
  • Mileage 50,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Navigation
USB Input
BRAKE HOLD
Smartphone Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2017 Hyundai Sonata ...
 93,000 KM
$19,590 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 57,129 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 146,784 KM
$19,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory