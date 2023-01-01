Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

56,255 KM

Details Description Features

$24,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9930911
  2. 9930911
  3. 9930911
  4. 9930911
  5. 9930911
  6. 9930911
  7. 9930911
  8. 9930911
  9. 9930911
  10. 9930911
  11. 9930911
  12. 9930911
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,890

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,255KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9930911
  • Stock #: 18388
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F61JH031782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Safety

Rearview Camera
Forward collision warning system

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Heated Power mirrors
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Pushbutton Start
6 Way Manual Driver Seat
Walk Away Door Locks
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback
Lane Departure Warning System
4 Way Manual Front Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 77,500 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus IS 300 w/...
 61,222 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 26,079 KM
$28,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory