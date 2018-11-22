Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 3 , 0 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9930932

9930932 Stock #: 18410

18410 VIN: 2HGFC2F69JH038365

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 93,050 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Remote Engine Starter Remote Entry Power Outlet Safety Rearview Camera Forward collision warning system Seating 60/40 split fold down rear seat Additional Features Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Heated Power mirrors Lane Keeping Assist System Road Departure Mitigation System Pushbutton Start 6 Way Manual Driver Seat Walk Away Door Locks Lane Departure Warning System 4 Way Manual Front Seat

