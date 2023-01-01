2018 Honda CR-V

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$28,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 6 4 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10171206

10171206 Stock #: K16150

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # K16150

Mileage 99,649 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.