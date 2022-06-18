2018 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10225149

10225149 Stock #: 20209

20209 VIN: 2HKRW2H24JH149426

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start Dual-zone automatic climate control Safety Lane Departure Warning LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Forward Collision Warning Lane Keeping Assist Collision Mitigation Braking System Additional Features ECON mode button Apple Car Play/Android Auto Road Departure Mitigation Easy fold-down 60/40 split rear seatback Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow Projector-Beam Halogen Headlights w/ Auto On/Off Front USB Charging Ports 7-Inch Display Audio System w/ HondaLink AM/FM Audio System W/ MP3

