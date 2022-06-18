Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

85,000 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10225149
  • Stock #: 20209
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H24JH149426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP27 as of 03/09/2023. Has an active recall with code #HP28 as of 03/09/2023. Was involved in an accident on 06/18/2022 with an estimated $9857.5 of damage. On which a $9887 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Dual-zone automatic climate control

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

ECON mode button
Apple Car Play/Android Auto
Road Departure Mitigation
Easy fold-down 60/40 split rear seatback
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
Projector-Beam Halogen Headlights w/ Auto On/Off
Front USB Charging Ports
7-Inch Display Audio System w/ HondaLink
AM/FM Audio System W/ MP3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

