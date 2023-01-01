2018 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10425177

10425177 Stock #: 737RB737

737RB737 VIN: 2HKRW2H90JH127291

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

