2018 Honda CR-V

78,770 KM

Details Description Features

$30,590

+ tax & licensing
$30,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,590

+ taxes & licensing

78,770KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10482747
  • Stock #: 22017
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H96JH127053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,770 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/08/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 11/05/2022 with an estimated $2279.95 of damage. On which a $2280 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Dual-zone automatic climate control
HomeLink remote system
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Exterior

Panoramic Moonroof
Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Additional Features

ECON mode button
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Apple Car Play/Android Auto
Road Departure Mitigation
Easy fold-down 60/40 split rear seatback
Body-coloured heated power door mirrors
LED headlights (High and low beam) with auto on/off
Driver’s seat position memory
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start
Blind Spot Information w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
Projector-Beam Halogen Headlights w/ Auto On/Off
Front USB Charging Ports
7-Inch Display Audio System w/ HondaLink
AM/FM Premium Audio System w/ MP3
USB Charging Ports in 2nd Row
Driver’s Seat w/ 12-Way Power Adjustment
Hands-Free Access Power Tailgate w/ Programmable Height

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

