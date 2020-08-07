2018 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,590 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 7 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10482747

10482747 Stock #: 22017

22017 VIN: 2HKRW2H96JH127053

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 78,770 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start Dual-zone automatic climate control HomeLink remote system Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces Safety Lane Departure Warning LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Forward Collision Warning Lane Keeping Assist Collision Mitigation Braking System Exterior Panoramic Moonroof Rain-sensing windshield wipers Additional Features ECON mode button Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System Apple Car Play/Android Auto Road Departure Mitigation Easy fold-down 60/40 split rear seatback Body-coloured heated power door mirrors LED headlights (High and low beam) with auto on/off Driver’s seat position memory Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start Blind Spot Information w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow Projector-Beam Halogen Headlights w/ Auto On/Off Front USB Charging Ports 7-Inch Display Audio System w/ HondaLink AM/FM Premium Audio System w/ MP3 USB Charging Ports in 2nd Row Driver’s Seat w/ 12-Way Power Adjustment Hands-Free Access Power Tailgate w/ Programmable Height

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.