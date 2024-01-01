Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP86 as of 12/18/2023.

2018 Honda CR-V

54,953 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
54,953KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H81JH120261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,953 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP86 as of 12/18/2023.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Dual-zone automatic climate control
HomeLink remote system
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

ECON mode button
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Easy fold-down 60/40 split rear seatback
Body-coloured heated power door mirrors
Heated rear seats (outboard positions only)
Driver’s seat position memory
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
Honda LaneWatch
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
Projector-Beam Halogen Headlights w/ Auto On/Off
Front USB Charging Ports
USB Charging Ports in 2nd Row
Driver’s Seat w/ 12-Way Power Adjustment
AM/FM Audio System W/ MP3
Power Tailgate w/ Programmable Height
7" Display Audio System w/ HondaLink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Tri Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Tri Zone A/C 127,695 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Accord Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 53,512 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav 46,042 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V