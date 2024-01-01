Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP86 as of 12/18/2023. Has an active recall with code #HP27 as of 03/09/2023. Has an active recall with code #HP28 as of 03/09/2023.

2018 Honda CR-V

103,995 KM

Details Description Features

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2018 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

103,995KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H24JH145652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Dual-zone automatic climate control

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

ECON mode button
Apple Car Play/Android Auto
Road Departure Mitigation
Easy fold-down 60/40 split rear seatback
Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
Projector-Beam Halogen Headlights w/ Auto On/Off
Front USB Charging Ports
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
AM/FM Audio System W/ MP3
7" Display Audio System w/ HondaLink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Honda CR-V