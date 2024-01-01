Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Honda CR-V

119,306 KM

Details Description Features

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
$23,490

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

119,306KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H21JH101558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Power Options

Power Windows
12v power outlet

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Assist
Lane Keeping Assist System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Walk Away Door Lock

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Honda CR-V