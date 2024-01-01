$29,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX.
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's ready to take on any adventure? Look no further than this pristine 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This one-owner vehicle boasts a clean CARFAX report, ensuring peace of mind with every mile. With its sleek white exterior and luxurious black leather interior, this CR-V is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful and efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, delivering a comfortable and responsive driving experience. And with its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any road conditions, whether it's a snowy winter day or a dusty summer road trip.
This CR-V is packed with premium features that elevate your driving experience, from heated front seats and steering wheel to a comprehensive suite of safety features. You'll also enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power-adjustable seats, and a user-friendly infotainment system. With only 62,700 km on the odometer, this Honda CR-V is just getting started.
$29888 + HST & LIC.
Here are 5 of the features that will make you fall in love with this CR-V:
- All-wheel drive: Conquer any weather and road condition with confidence.
- Leather seats: Experience ultimate comfort and style.
- Heated front seats and steering wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
- Keyless entry: Enjoy the convenience of getting in and out without fumbling for your keys.
- Clean CARFAX: Buy with confidence knowing this CR-V has been well-maintained.
Visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today to test drive this stunning Honda CR-V and experience the difference for yourself.
