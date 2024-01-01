Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats ready to take on any adventure? Look no further than this pristine 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This one-owner vehicle boasts a clean CARFAX report, ensuring peace of mind with every mile. With its sleek white exterior and luxurious black leather interior, this CR-V is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Under the hood, youll find a powerful and efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, delivering a comfortable and responsive driving experience. And with its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any road conditions, whether its a snowy winter day or a dusty summer road trip.</p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>At Select Auto, we make financing a breeze! Whether you have good credit, no credit, or even poor credit, we’re here to help you secure the perfect vehicle with ease. No credit? No problem! Just stop by our Etobicoke Dealership, and we’ll arrange your approval in no time. </span></p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>Looking for a specific car, truck, or SUV that isn’t in our inventory? We’ll gladly source it for you! With over 25 years of family-owned experience and in-house service facilities, we’re dedicated to ensuring you find exactly what you need. </span></p><p>Dont forget to follow us on Instagram and like us on Facebook—we want to hear from you! Call or text (416) 841-7058 today, and let’s get you driving your dream vehicle!</p><p>This CR-V is packed with premium features that elevate your driving experience, from heated front seats and steering wheel to a comprehensive suite of safety features. Youll also enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power-adjustable seats, and a user-friendly infotainment system. With only 62,700 km on the odometer, this Honda CR-V is just getting started.</p><p>$29888 + HST & LIC.</p><p>Here are 5 of the features that will make you fall in love with this CR-V:</p><ul><li><strong>All-wheel drive</strong>: Conquer any weather and road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Leather seats</strong>: Experience ultimate comfort and style.</li><li><strong>Heated front seats and steering wheel</strong>: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Keyless entry</strong>: Enjoy the convenience of getting in and out without fumbling for your keys.</li><li><strong>Clean CARFAX</strong>: Buy with confidence knowing this CR-V has been well-maintained.</li></ul><p>Visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today to test drive this stunning Honda CR-V and experience the difference for yourself.</p><p> </p>

2018 Honda CR-V

62,700 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX.

11927120

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN: 2HKRW2H89JH149569

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,700 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
