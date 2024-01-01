$22,690+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Honda CR-V
LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
2018 Honda CR-V
LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,690
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,159KM
VIN 2HKRW2H20JH132140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 90,159 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Forward Collision Warning , Econ Mode , Remote Engine Start and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Honda CR-V include:
Forward Collision Warning
Econ Mode
Remote Engine Start
RearVents
Forward Vehicle Detection
Power Side Mirrors
Lane Keeping Assist
Road Departure Mitigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41720
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
USB port
12V outlet
ECON mode
Power Side Mirrors
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver attention monitor
Forward Vehicle Detection
Rear Vents
