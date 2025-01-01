Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Honda CR-V include:<br> <br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Remote Start<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Sunroof<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 56901

2018 Honda CR-V

66,067 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav

Watch This Vehicle
12648717

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,067KM
VIN 2HKRW2H99JH111820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 56901
  • Mileage 66,067 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Honda CR-V include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 56901

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Active Lane Keep Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Buick Encore Essence for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Buick Encore Essence 130,330 KM $17,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD 88,000 KM $19,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra N DCT for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Hyundai Elantra N DCT 22,713 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Honda CR-V