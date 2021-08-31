2018 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
647-347-4111
1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2
647-347-4111
+ taxes & licensing
New Arrival from the Honda Store, Latest New BodyStyle, EX PREMIUM AWD Model, Free Carproof Verified Included, Push To Start, Power Sunroof, Touch Screen Navigation, Power Rear Trunk, Back Up Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Assist, Collision Prevention Warning, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, All Power Options, Alloy Wheels, Sport/Eco-Modes, One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario Suv Directly from Honda Canada. Fully Honda Certified Equipped with 4 near Brand New All Season Tires, Metallic Gray over Matching Black Cloth/Suede Interior, Extra Clean Condition, Very Well Maintained, Superb Condition, Scratch/Rust Free, Very Above Average, Only 55k Kms!, All Service Records from New Done Only at Honda Dealer, A Must See, Bluetooth Audio, Keyless Entry, Usb-Aux Inputs, Balance of Warranty & More. Price plus HST and licensing. Call Today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2