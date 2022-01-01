2018 Honda CR-V

$28,388 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 9 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8129806

8129806 Stock #: SE18828A

SE18828A VIN: 2HKRW2H2XJH150676

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # SE18828A

Mileage 74,957 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Convenience tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.