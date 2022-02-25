2018 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8445399

8445399 Stock #: 09042203

09042203 VIN: 2hkrw2h23jh117888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 46,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

