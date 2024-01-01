Menu
Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP82 as of 12/18/2023.

2018 Honda Odyssey

95,082 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Odyssey

EX RES w/ RES, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX RES w/ RES, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

95,082KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL6H42JB507560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 26324
  • Mileage 95,082 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Sliding Doors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Tri-zone automatic climate control

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

USB Input
Power Adjustable Front Seats
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Power, Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Rear Entertainment System
Honda Sensing Technologies
CabinTalk
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Honda LaneWatch
HondaVac
2nd-Row Sunshades
Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats™

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Honda Odyssey