$29,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Honda Odyssey
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Tri-Zone A/C
2018 Honda Odyssey
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Tri-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,638KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNRL6H44JB509889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 32426
- Mileage 108,638 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Display Audio System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Honda Odyssey include:
Brake Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Display Audio System
Auto High Beam
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
LED Daytime Running Lights
Bluetooth
Power Heated Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32426
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Honda Odyssey include:
Brake Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Display Audio System
Auto High Beam
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
LED Daytime Running Lights
Bluetooth
Power Heated Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32426
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Interior
Garage door opener
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
Power Front Seats
Display Audio System
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Proximity Key Entry System w/ Push Button Start
Tri-Zone A/C
Near Field Communication
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2017 Honda Accord Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control 92,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 91,000 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Front Seats 53,056 KM $29,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Honda Odyssey