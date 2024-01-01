Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Display Audio System and more!<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Honda Odyssey include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Display Audio System<br>Auto High Beam<br>Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Bluetooth<br>Power Heated Mirrors<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32426

2018 Honda Odyssey

108,638 KM

$29,590

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Odyssey

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Tri-Zone A/C

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Tri-Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,638KM
VIN 5FNRL6H44JB509889

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 32426
  • Mileage 108,638 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Display Audio System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Honda Odyssey include:

Brake Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Display Audio System
Auto High Beam
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
LED Daytime Running Lights
Bluetooth
Power Heated Mirrors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32426

Brake Assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Garage door opener
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

POWER MOONROOF

Power Heated Mirrors

Power Front Seats
Display Audio System
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Proximity Key Entry System w/ Push Button Start
Tri-Zone A/C
Near Field Communication

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Honda Odyssey