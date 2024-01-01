$31,490+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Odyssey
2018 Honda Odyssey
Touring w/ Rear Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,707KM
VIN 5FNRL6H88JB500745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 146,707 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Advanced Rear Entertainment System , Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Forward Collision Warning System and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Advanced Rear Entertainment System , Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Forward Collision Warning System and more!
The top features for this 2018 Honda Odyssey include:
Advanced Rear Entertainment System
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Forward Collision Warning System
Hill Start Assist
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
Lane Keeping Assist System
Power Front Seats
Proximity Key Entry System w/ Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32694
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
rain sensing windshield wipers
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Power Front Seats
Led Headlights
LED Fog Lights
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Idle stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Rear Entertainment System
Proximity Key Entry System w/ Push Button Start
Tri Zone A/C
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Automatic Hold
Heated & Power Door Mirrors
Power Tailgate w/ Smart Access
Blind Spot Information w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2018 Honda Odyssey