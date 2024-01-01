Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Advanced Rear Entertainment System , Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Forward Collision Warning System and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Honda Odyssey include:<br> <br>Advanced Rear Entertainment System<br>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br>Forward Collision Warning System<br>Hill Start Assist<br>Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control<br>Lane Keeping Assist System<br>Power Front Seats<br>Proximity Key Entry System w/ Push Button Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32694

2018 Honda Odyssey

146,707 KM

Details Description Features

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring w/ Rear Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring w/ Rear Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,707KM
VIN 5FNRL6H88JB500745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,707 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Advanced Rear Entertainment System , Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Forward Collision Warning System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Honda Odyssey include:

Advanced Rear Entertainment System
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Forward Collision Warning System
Hill Start Assist
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
Lane Keeping Assist System
Power Front Seats
Proximity Key Entry System w/ Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32694

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

rain sensing windshield wipers

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Power Front Seats
Led Headlights
LED Fog Lights
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Idle stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Rear Entertainment System
Proximity Key Entry System w/ Push Button Start
Tri Zone A/C
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Automatic Hold
Heated & Power Door Mirrors
Power Tailgate w/ Smart Access
Blind Spot Information w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Kia Rio 5-Door LX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Rio 5-Door LX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 6,300 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C 10,645 KM $31,590 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Micra SV w/ Cruise Control, Rearview Monitor, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Micra SV w/ Cruise Control, Rearview Monitor, A/C 29,800 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Odyssey