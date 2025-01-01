Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Sos Call Support , Forward Collision Warning and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Honda Odyssey include:<br> <br>Power Moonroof<br>Sos Call Support<br>Forward Collision Warning<br>Blind Spot Assist<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Tri-Zone A/C<br>Garage Door Opener<br>Keyless Entry<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 46239

2018 Honda Odyssey

127,224 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring w/ Rear Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12253012

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring w/ Rear Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,224KM
VIN 5FNRL6H86JB508648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 46239
  • Mileage 127,224 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Sos Call Support , Forward Collision Warning and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Honda Odyssey include:

Power Moonroof
Sos Call Support
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tri-Zone A/C
Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 46239

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

Power Liftgate
POWER MOONROOF
Auto Headlights
Power folding side mirrors

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Memory Driver Seat

Safety

Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning

Convenience

Auto Windshield Wipers

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
Parking Sensors
Aux input
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tri-Zone A/C
SOS Call Support
Forward Vehicle Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav 36,755 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav 88,234 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Power Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Power Moonroof, Nav 46,512 KM $31,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Odyssey