2018 Honda Odyssey

88,293 KM

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Honda Odyssey

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Navi W/Nav, CarPlay, Android Auto

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Navi W/Nav, CarPlay, Android Auto

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

88,293KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9414067
  • Stock #: 16551
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H6XJB510773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 16551
  • Mileage 88,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HO26 as of 02/06/2020. Has an active recall with code #HO41 as of 07/28/2020. Has an active recall with code #HO40 as of 07/28/2020. Has an active recall with code #HO39 as of 09/18/2020. 2020 Nov 12 Ontario, Canada-Glass Record-$945.00

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Power Sliding Doors
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver seat memory
Tri-zone automatic climate control
BACKUP CAMERA
Remote Engine Start
Navigation
Power Tailgate
USB Input
Power, Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Power Front Passenger Seats
Honda LaneWatch
HondaVac
2nd-Row Sunshades

