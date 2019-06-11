2018 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,490 + taxes & licensing
5 0 , 8 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10493133

10493133 Stock #: 22074

22074 VIN: KMHD84LF3JU677731

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 50,861 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Automatic Headlights Safety Rearview Camera Rear Cross Traffic Alert Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Manual climate control USB & AUX PORTS Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter 7” Touchscreen Blind Spot Detection w/Lane Change Assist

