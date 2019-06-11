Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

50,861 KM

Details

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

50,861KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10493133
  • Stock #: 22074
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3JU677731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,861 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/06/2019 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $1854 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Manual climate control
USB & AUX PORTS
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
7” Touchscreen
Blind Spot Detection w/Lane Change Assist

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

