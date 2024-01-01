Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Hyundai Elantra

107,556 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

107,556KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LFXJU702608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Manual climate control
USB & AUX PORTS
Projection Headlights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
7” Touchscreen
Blind Spot Detection w/Lane Change Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Hyundai Elantra