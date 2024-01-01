Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rearview Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Elantra include:<br> <br>Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Rearview Camera<br>Bluetooth<br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Heated Side Mirrors<br>Power Windows<br>Automatic Headlights<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34500

2018 Hyundai Elantra

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,000KM
VIN KMHD84LF7JU663086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Elantra include:

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Side Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Headlights

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34500

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
USB & AUX PORTS
Projection Headlights
Lane Departure Warning w/Lane Keep Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
7” Touchscreen
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
Blind Spot Detection w/Lane Change Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C 47,294 KM $42,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 129,400 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel 32,825 KM $29,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra