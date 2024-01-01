$15,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GLS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GLS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD84LF7JU663086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 98,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Elantra include:
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Side Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Headlights
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34500
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Elantra include:
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Side Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Headlights
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34500
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
USB & AUX PORTS
Projection Headlights
Lane Departure Warning w/Lane Keep Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
7” Touchscreen
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
Blind Spot Detection w/Lane Change Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C 47,294 KM $42,490 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel 32,825 KM $29,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Hyundai Elantra