$15,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,690KM
VIN KMHH35LE4JU039422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 110,690 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT include:
Heated Front Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Rearview Camera
Cruise Control
Dual-Zone A/C
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Headlights Escort Function
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36034
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Safety
Brake Assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-speakers
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Dual-Zone A/C
Vehicle Stability Management
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist
Electronic Stability Control w/ Traction Control System
Headlights Escort Function
2018 Hyundai Elantra