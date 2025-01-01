Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Elantra

72,500 KM

Details

$15,290

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle
12277953

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,290

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,500KM
VIN KMHD84LF9JU478473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 46875
  • Mileage 72,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Power Moonroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Power Moonroof 104,000 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred w/ Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Buick Encore Preferred w/ Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control 116,497 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Aux for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Aux 52,695 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,290

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra