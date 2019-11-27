Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL ~ 2 SETS OF RIMS

Location

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

Contact Seller

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,400KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4388520
  • Stock #: 12301901
  • VIN: kmhd84lf3ju582554
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469. Serving the TORONTO area, since 2005 K & L Auto Sales, located at 4699 KEELE ST in TORONTO, ON, is your premier retailer of Quality Pre-owned vehicles. We have a huge selection of over 100 pre-owned cars and truck to suit any budget, Our dedicated sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

