2018 Hyundai Elantra...

ACCIDENT FREE CLEAN CARFAX GL SE PREMIUM, New Arrival from the Hyundai Store, Clean Carproof Verified, Push To Start, Touch Screen Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Power Sunroof, Premium Alloy Wheels, Back Up Camera, Back Up Sensors, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario sedan Directly from Hyundai Canada. Pearl White over Black Cloth/Suede Interior, Fully Hyundai Certified Equipped with 4 Brand New Tires, Literally Like New, Extra Clean Condition, Very Well Maintained, Scratchless, Very Low Kms, A Must See, Bluetooth Audio, Side Turn Signals, Fog Lights, Apple CarPlay, Andriod Auto, Premium Audio Sound, Android Auto, Multi Drive Mode Selector, Eco-Mode, Keyless Entry, Balance of years of Full Factory Hyundai Warranty & More. Price plus HST and licensing. Why buy new. Call Today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
