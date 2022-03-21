2018 Hyundai Elantra

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$20,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 9 8 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8786384

Stock #: R15260

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,989 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Blind Spot Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Parking Distance Control Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

