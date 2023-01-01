Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

84,012 KM

Details Description Features

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS W/ Power Sunroof, Cam, Heated Steering

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS W/ Power Sunroof, Cam, Heated Steering

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

84,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9543880
  • Stock #: 16913
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2JU481814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16913
  • Mileage 84,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Seats
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
USB & AUX PORTS
Lane Departure Warning w/Lane Keep Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7” Touchscreen
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
Blind Spot Detection w/Lane Change Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

