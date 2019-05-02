2018 Hyundai IONIQ

Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 02/05/2019 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $1048 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 03/30/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $4765 claim was made.

Electric Plus SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats

Electric Plus SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
89,541KM
VIN KMHC65LD0JU082454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
8-speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Vehicle Stability Management
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist
Electronic Stability Control w/ Traction Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
Clutch

647-559-3297

