2018 Hyundai KONA

74,941 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Sunroof

2018 Hyundai KONA

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

74,941KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10112889
  • Stock #: 19454
  • VIN: KM8K6CAA2JU097224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,941 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
7" Touchscreen

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
60/40 rear split seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver Attention Assist
4.2" Information Displahy

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

