Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Hyundai KONA

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai KONA

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
VIN KM8K22AA6JU083073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7" Touchscreen

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Park Assist
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
Blind Spot Detection
Vehicle Stability Management
Lane Change Assist
Proximity Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Hyundai KONA