Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Hyundai KONA

83,196 KM

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2018 Hyundai KONA

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

83,196KM
Used
VIN KM8K6CAA1JU142346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,196 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Projector Headlights

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7" Touchscreen

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
60/40 rear split seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Ports
Vehicle Stability Management
Automatic A/C
Proximity Keyless Entry
Power Heated Mirror
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist
Autonomous Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Assist
Electronic Stability Control w/ Traction Control
ABS w/ Brake Assist & Electronic Brake Force Distribution

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

2018 Hyundai KONA