2018 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Ultimate AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Nav
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,000KM
VIN KM8K5CA55JU144705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Projector Headlights , Daytime Running Lights , Automatic Headlights and more!
The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Kona include:
Projector Headlights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Led Tail Lights
LED Headlights w/ Adaptive Cornering
Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Power Driver Seat
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38871
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rearview Camera
WIRELESS CHARGING
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights
Projector Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Aux input
USB Ports
Automatic A/C
Proximity Keyless Entry
High Beam Assist
Power Heated Mirror
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Infinity premium audio system
4.2" TFT Cluster
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist
Autonomous Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Assist
ABS w/ Brake Assist & Electronic Brake Force Distribution
LED Headlights w/ Adaptive Cornering
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2018 Hyundai KONA