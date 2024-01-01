Menu
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
96,000KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Projector Headlights , Daytime Running Lights , Automatic Headlights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Kona include:

Projector Headlights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Led Tail Lights
LED Headlights w/ Adaptive Cornering
Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38871

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rearview Camera
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights
Projector Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Aux input
USB Ports
Automatic A/C
Proximity Keyless Entry
High Beam Assist
Power Heated Mirror
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Infinity premium audio system
4.2" TFT Cluster
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist
Autonomous Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Assist
ABS w/ Brake Assist & Electronic Brake Force Distribution
LED Headlights w/ Adaptive Cornering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

