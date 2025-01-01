Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!

The top features for this 2018 Hyundai KONA include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 47538

2018 Hyundai KONA

130,000 KM

$14,590

+ tax & licensing
12309494

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN KM8K12AA2JU120087

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 47538
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!

The top features for this 2018 Hyundai KONA include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Brake Assist

Climate Control

Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance

