2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE, AWD, PanoRoof, BackUpCam, Sensors, B.Spot, Leather, NoAccident

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE, AWD, PanoRoof, BackUpCam, Sensors, B.Spot, Leather, NoAccident

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Vehicle Description

LOADED, IN PERFECT CONDITION. NO ACCIDENTS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), BLIND SPOT WARNING, LEATHER INTERIOR, 5-PASSENGER, AM/FM STEREO, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ALLOY WHEELS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), AUTO ON/OFF HEADLAMPS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BUCKET SEAT, CD PLAYER, CARGO COVER, CENTRE ARM REST, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, ECO MODE, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, HALOGEN HEADLAMPS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, MP3 CAPABILITY, MP3 INPUT JACK, PARKING SENSORS, PASSENGER AIRBAG, PASSENGER AIRBAG ON/OFF, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, POWER STEERING, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, REAR CUPHOLDER, REAR DEFOGGER, REAR DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, SENSOR, SIDE-FRONT AIR BAGS, SIDE-FRONT AIR CONDITIONING, SPORT MODE, SUNROOF, SUSPENSION CHANGE, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, TOUCH SCREEN, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, AND MUCH MORE! This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $599, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2018HyundaiSantaFeSport #HyundaiSantaFeSport #2018HyundaiSantaFeSport #SantaFeSport #2018SantaFe #HyundaiSantaFeSport #2018SantaFeSport #GTA #TorontoHyundaiSantaFeSport #GTAHyundaiSantaFeSport #TorontoSantaFeSport #GreaterTorontoArea #OntarioHyundaiSantaFeSport #Toronto #Ontario Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
air bag
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Blind Spot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Cargo Cover
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
glove box
Driver foot rest
Rear cupholder

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Eco Mode

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
5-Passenger
Bucket Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Centre Arm Rest
Touch Screen
MP3 Capability
No accident
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag On/Off
mp3 input jack
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
Full Carpet floor
Sensor
Suspension Change
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
Side-Front Air conditioning
Side-Front Air Bags

