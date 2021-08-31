Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Royal Fine Motors

647-347-4111

XL AWD Premium

XL AWD Premium

Location

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2

65,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7668037
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF2JU286918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER, V6 AWD, TOP OF THE LINE SANTA FE, New Arrival from the Hyundai Store, Free Carproof Verified Available, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Collission Prevention Warning, Back Up Camera, Back Up Sensors, Front/RearHeated Seats, Power Seats, Power Rear Trunk, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Adjustable AWD, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario Suv Directly from Hyundai Canada. Pearl White over Matching Black Cloth/Suede Interior, Fully Hyundai Certified Equipped with 4 Brand New Tires, Extra Clean Condition, LikeNew Inside&Out, Scratch/Rust Free, A Must See, Very Low Kms, 7Passengers, Premium Audio SoundSystem, Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Drive Mode Selector, Fog Lights, New Shape Design, Side Step Entry, Exterior Chrome Package, Usb-Aux Inputs, Balance of Full Factory Hyundai Warranty & More. Call Today! _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2

