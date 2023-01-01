2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,950 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9581155

9581155 Stock #: 085RB085

085RB085 VIN: KM8SMDHF7JU284374

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

