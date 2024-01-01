$13,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
SPORT
2018 Hyundai Sonata
SPORT
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,546 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sporty and stylish sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This red beauty boasts a sleek and sporty exterior, with black leather interior that complements the bold design perfectly. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy smooth and efficient performance.
This Sonata Sport has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure. It features a host of modern conveniences, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration, a premium sound system to keep you entertained on your drives, heated seats to keep you cozy in the winter, and a sunroof for those sunny days.
This 2018 Sonata Sport has only 125,546km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead.
Sizzle Features:
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Seamless smartphone integration for your music, calls, and navigation.
- Leather Seats - Luxurious comfort and style.
- Heated Seats - Stay cozy even on the coldest days.
- Sunroof - Enjoy the open air and sunshine.
- Premium Sound System - Experience your favourite music in high fidelity.
**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
