Looking for a sporty and stylish sedan thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This red beauty boasts a sleek and sporty exterior, with black leather interior that complements the bold design perfectly. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, youll enjoy smooth and efficient performance.

This Sonata Sport has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure. It features a host of modern conveniences, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration, a premium sound system to keep you entertained on your drives, heated seats to keep you cozy in the winter, and a sunroof for those sunny days.

This 2018 Sonata Sport has only 125,546km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead.

$13998 + hst & lic.

Sizzle Features:

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Seamless smartphone integration for your music, calls, and navigation.
Leather Seats - Luxurious comfort and style.
Heated Seats - Stay cozy even on the coldest days.
Sunroof - Enjoy the open air and sunshine.
Premium Sound System - Experience your favourite music in high fidelity.

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,546KM
VIN 5NPE34AF0JH630144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a sporty and stylish sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This red beauty boasts a sleek and sporty exterior, with black leather interior that complements the bold design perfectly. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy smooth and efficient performance.

This Sonata Sport has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure. It features a host of modern conveniences, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration, a premium sound system to keep you entertained on your drives, heated seats to keep you cozy in the winter, and a sunroof for those sunny days.

This 2018 Sonata Sport has only 125,546km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead.

$13998 + hst & lic.

Sizzle Features:

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Seamless smartphone integration for your music, calls, and navigation.
  • Leather Seats - Luxurious comfort and style.
  • Heated Seats - Stay cozy even on the coldest days.
  • Sunroof - Enjoy the open air and sunshine.
  • Premium Sound System - Experience your favourite music in high fidelity.

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

