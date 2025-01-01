$16,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
GLS w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control
2018 Hyundai Sonata
GLS w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,144KM
VIN 5NPE34AF4JH694154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 73028
- Mileage 67,144 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rear Heated Seats, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 73028
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
2018 Hyundai Sonata