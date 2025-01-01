Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rear Heated Seats, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Front Heated Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Sunroof<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 73028

2018 Hyundai Sonata

67,144 KM

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata

GLS w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control

13071844

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GLS w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,144KM
VIN 5NPE34AF4JH694154

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 73028
  • Mileage 67,144 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

