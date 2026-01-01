Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>COMING SOON!!!</p>

2018 Hyundai Sonata

159,120 KM

Details Description Features

$10,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Watch This Vehicle
14171587

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

  1. 1779914648
  2. 1779914648
  3. 1779914648
  4. 1779914648
  5. 1779914648
  6. 1779914648
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$10,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
159,120KM
VIN 5NPE24AF5JH691010

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,120 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoSmart GTA

Used 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 184,200 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kawasaki Teryx 4 LE EPS S SE 4 SEATER for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Kawasaki Teryx 4 LE EPS S SE 4 SEATER 800 KM $18,980 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Forester i Touring for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Subaru Forester i Touring 175,125 KM $11,980 + tax & lic

Email AutoSmart GTA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmart GTA

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

Call Dealer

647-869-XXXX

(click to show)

647-869-1015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,590

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSmart GTA

647-869-1015

2018 Hyundai Sonata