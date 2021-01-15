Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/15/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $2860 claim was made.

2018 Hyundai Tucson

90,187 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10788528
  2. 10788528
  3. 10788528
  4. 10788528
  5. 10788528
  6. 10788528
  7. 10788528
  8. 10788528
  9. 10788528
  10. 10788528
  11. 10788528
  12. 10788528
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
90,187KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA48JU766109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,187 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/15/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $2860 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual-zone automatic climate control

Seating

Leather Seats
60/40 split fold-down rear seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

USB & AUX Input
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
steering wheel-mounted controls
Power Door Locks & Windows
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist
7” Touch-Screen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C 20,000 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 91,569 KM $17,890 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 33,283 KM $28,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson