Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 05/31/2019 with an estimated $1117.06 of damage. On which a $1117 claim was made.

2018 Hyundai Tucson

91,678 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control,A/C

2018 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control,A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

91,678KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA2XJU824171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual-zone automatic climate control

Seating

Leather Seats
60/40 split fold-down rear seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

USB & AUX Input
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
steering wheel-mounted controls
Power Door Locks & Windows
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist
7” Touch-Screen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

