$16,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Hyundai Tucson
1.6L Ultimate AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
2018 Hyundai Tucson
1.6L Ultimate AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,406KM
VIN KM8J3CA28JU648558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 141,406 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks & Windows and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Tucson include:
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks & Windows
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
USB Port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36163
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Door Locks & Windows
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist
8” Touch-Screen Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Hyundai Tucson