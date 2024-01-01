$18,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Noir AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Noir AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,005KM
VIN KM8J3CA25JU691593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 38625
- Mileage 85,005 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Tucson include:
Panoramic Sunroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
A/C
Rearview Camera
12V Outlet
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38625
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Hill Descent Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Hyundai Tucson